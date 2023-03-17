FDI inflow in Chinese mainland up 6.1% in first two months of 2023

-
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.1 per cent year on year to 268.44 billion yuan in the first two months of 2023, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
In US dollar terms, the FDI inflow went up 1 per cent year on year to $39.71 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.
The service industry saw FDI inflow increase by 10.1 per cent year on year during the first two months, while that for high-tech industries jumped by 32 per cent from a year earlier, data from the ministry showed.
Specifically, FDI in high-tech manufacturing surged 68.9 per cent from the same period a year ago, while that in the high-tech service sector rose 23.3 per cent year on year.
During the period, investment from Belt and Road countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations climbed 11 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively, year on year.
--IANS
int/arm
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 16:40 IST
