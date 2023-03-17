Humanitarian earthquake aid in Syria continues to scale up, says UN

-
ALSO READ
UN continues to deliver cross-border aid to Syria in wake of earthquakes
WHO urges cross-border humanitarian aid delivery between Turkey, Syria
Syria calls for international aid after deadly earthquakes kills 900
After devasting earthquake, UN humanitarian chief to visit Turkey, Syria
Aerial view from NASA satellites helping Turkey, Syria earthquake response
-
Despite operating challenges, relief workers in Syria have scaled up aid delivery to victims of the devastating February 6 earthquakes, UN humanitarians said.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that since the massive temblor it has reached more than 1.2 million people with food together with aid partners, reports Xinhua news agency.
More than 340,000 people were reached with water, sanitation and hygiene services, OCHA said, adding that health partners have supported 2.6 million medical procedures.
UN humanitarians said that the $398 million emergency Syria earthquake appeal to aid 4.9 million people of the 8.8 million affected is 72 per cent funded.
"However, the number of people in need in Syria was at its highest even before the earthquakes struck, with more than 15 million people in need of humanitarian aid and more than 90 per cent of the people living in poverty," the humanitarian office said.
After 12 years of conflict and crises in Syria, essential services, including housing, health, education, water, and energy, continue to be impacted, OCHA said.
Additionally, the earthquake hit Syria amid an active cholera epidemic and a water scarcity crisis, it added.
The earthquakes which had its epicentres in Turkey has killed than 55,700 people in the two nations.
Of the total victims, more than 48,400 were reported in Turkey, and over 7,200 in Syria.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 11:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU