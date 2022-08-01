Floods in Afghanistan claim lives of 120 people over past one month

-
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan confirmed that at least 120 people died and 152 other injured due to floods in the past one months, which also caused heavy financial damage by affecting thousands of acres of agricultural land.
The announcement was made by the State Ministry for Disaster Management on Sunday, reports TOLO News.
Flooding occurred in more than 10 provinces and caused severe damage to public infrastructure, including highways and roads.
According to the Ministry, more than 600 houses have also been been fully or partially damaged.
Till Sunday, a heavy rain warning was in place for the provinces of Badakhshan, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kabul, Ghazni, Zabul, Kandahar, Logar, Paktia and Paktika.
The Afghanistan Meteorological Authority had also warned of sandstorms in Balkh, Herat, Farah, Helmand, Kandahar and Nimroz, with wind speeds between 20-90 km/h.
