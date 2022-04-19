Football star Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of his baby boy

-
ALSO READ
Ronaldo statue in Goa creates stir over colonial Portuguese linkages
Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait
Ronaldo scores in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Burnley in EPL
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa
Police investigate after Cristiano Ronaldo knocked phone from fan
-
The Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share a sad news about the tragic death of his baby boy after long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a boy and a girl.
Ronaldo was expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez, but revealed on Monday that while she had given birth to a girl, their son had died. Ronaldo has asked for privacy after the Manchester United forward announced the death of his newborn son.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo wrote on social media on Monday.
The striker wrote on Instagram, "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time," he said.
"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."
--IANS
inj
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU