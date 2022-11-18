Ford recalls more than 55,000 F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor issue

-
ALSO READ
Ford Motor recalls nearly 3 mn US vehicles over rollaway concerns
Govt mulls penalising companies for EV fire as voluntary recall begins
Why do Indians prefer Canada over the US? Here's all you need to know
Ford Motor recalls about 49K Mustang EVs over battery safety issues
About 50% of Ford's Chennai employees agree to restart production: Official
-
Ford is recalling more than 550,00 F-150 vehicles in the US and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.
The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.
Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the US and 103,076 in Canada.
Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the US on January 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 21:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU