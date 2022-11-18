JUST IN
Twitter temporarily closes its offices after Musks's ultimatum to employees
Elizabeth Holmes faces years in prison for her crimes in Theranos collapse
Approve remote work at 'your own risk': New CEO Musk dares Twitter managers
Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum sparks exodus, leaving Twitter at risk
Elon Musk floats possibility of someone succeeding him at Tesla
New FTX CEO blasts handling of financial info as 'total failure'
FDA approval for human consumption of lab-grown meat in the US
New CEO of FTX John Ray III blasts its handling of financial information
Starbucks workers plan to go on strike at more than 100 US stores
Facebook parent Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as head and VP for India
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile, lands near Japan
Business Standard

Twitter temporarily closes its offices after Musks's ultimatum to employees

The closure until Monday came after more workers than expected opted for the latter option, causing confusion over who should still be allowed access to Twitter premises

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | layoff

Kurt Wagner | Bloomberg 

Twitter, Twitter office
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter Inc. on Thursday announced it was temporarily closing its offices after Elon Musk issued employees an ultimatum: Stay with the company “working long hours at high intensity” or quit with three months’ severance pay.

The closure until Monday came after more workers than expected opted for the latter option, according to people familiar with the situation, causing confusion over who should still be allowed access to Twitter premises.

It’s a fresh blow for Musk, who laid off half the company’s workforce upon taking over, before having to ask some of them to return in order to build the platform he envisaged.

As Twitter’s internal communication channels filled with staff announcing their departure, Musk softened his earlier edict against working remotely. “All that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution,” he wrote in an email Thursday.

Topics related to the company trended in the US after the news, including #RIPTwitter, Twitter HQ, Apparently Twitter, and $44 billion, which was the price Musk paid for the social network business.

Below is the memo the company sent out to staff announcing the office closure:

Hi,

Effective immediately, we are temporarily closing our office buildings and all badge access will be suspended. Offices will reopen on Monday, November 21st.

Thank you for your flexibility. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

We look forward to working with you on Twitter’s exciting future.

Twitter.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 10:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.