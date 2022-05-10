Former Pak Pm Imran Khan warns Shehbaz government against arresting him

-
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched an all-out attack on the current government and warned that all plans against arresting him would backfire.
Speaking to his party workers at a rally, Imran Khan said criminals were sitting in the Pakistan Parliament and said his party only wanted early elections - which had been the PTI's demand, the Daily Times reported.
Alleging that Shahbaz Sharif plans to arrest him, Imran said he would give a call for the Islamabad march after May 20 and asked the workers to protest in their respective cities once the march begins.
The PTI chairman said it was incumbent on his party workers to reach out to the people, engage them, and ask them to participate in the anti-government protest.
Addressing the Abbottabad public gathering, Imran Khan on Sunday warned Shehbaz Sharif's government that no power could stop them from entering the federal capital during the long march to be held on May 20.
He warned the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) that over 2 million people will reach Islamabad to get real independence and to protest against the "imported government", ARY News reported.
Imran Khan said two million people will come to the federal capital irrespective of how many containers are put up to create hindrances.
The former Pakistan Prime Minister told his supporters that the incumbent government "fears" their passion and added that 11 parties had gathered to remove him from power.
