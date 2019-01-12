Four dead, 36 injured in gas leak explosion at Central Paris bakery

The powerful explosion in a bakery in Central Paris on Saturday claimed lives of four people while injuring more than 36 people, the police informed.

The Paris police prefecture took to Twitter, saying, "Rue de Treviso, alongside the Prime Minister, the Paris prosecutor, the @prefpolice and the Mayor of the capital. More than 200 @PompiersParis are engaged in rescue operations. The balance sheet looks heavy. My first thoughts are with the wounded and their loved ones."

The police added that the blast took place at around 9 am (local time) in the bakery named Rue de Trevise, which was caused due to a gas leak, The New York Times reported.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner stated that two civilians, as well as two firefighters, were among the ones who lost their lives in the blast.

Along with the 200 firefighters who continued their rescue operations amid the fire, social media pictures that went viral immediately after the blast, also showed smoke, flames, and debris scattered all the way at the explosion site.

"First there was a gas leak, then the arrival of the firefighters, followed by an explosion that caused the fire," said Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz.

Investigations are still underway.

This incident came when the French capital is witnessing the 'yellow-vests' protests for the ninth weekend against President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies, especially rising fuel and gas prices.