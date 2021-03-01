Fourth session of China's political advisory body to begin in Beijing

The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, will open in Beijing on Thursday.
The decision was made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.
The proposed agenda for the session includes hearing and deliberating a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous session.
Members of the CPPCC National Committee are expected to sit in on the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, which is scheduled to open on Friday, as non-voting participants.
They will hear and discuss documents including the government work report and the draft 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, according to the proposed agenda.
