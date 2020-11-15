Canada coronavirus update: Covid-19 case count surpasses 290,000-mark

-
-
Canada reported 3,041 new cases of Covid-19 Saturday noon, bringing the total up to 2,90,596 cases, including 10,888 deaths, according to media reports.
Ontario reported 1,581 new cases on Saturday, marking another new record in daily-reported infections in the province. It is also the ninth day in a row that Ontario has seen case counts over 1,000, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Ontario also added 20 deaths, which is the highest single-day death toll reported since the start of the pandemic's second wave in late September.
Ontario's seven-day average for the number of cases has continued to climb and is now 1,419.
The total number of lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ontario stands at 92,761, including 3,332 deaths and 77,241 recoveries.
Quebec announced 1,448 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, a record-breaking single-day increase. The total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,22,643.
Quebec maintains the highest number of cases per capita out of all provinces in Canada, with 1,436 positive cases for every 1,00,000 people.
In Canada overall, there are 854 confirmed cases per 1,00,000.
In one of a series of tweets posted Saturday, Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, urged Canadians taking part in Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas festivities, important to many in South Asian communities, to celebrate safely as Canada fights a rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Tam noted these traditions typically include large gatherings. "This year, I encourage Canadians to celebrate this holiday differently - to be creative and celebrate safely," suggesting virtual celebrations and gatherings in "large open spaces."
On Friday, Tam said Canada's continued spike in Covid-19 cases is "very worrisome" and that a major driver in the increase is informal and social gatherings and activities, both inside and outside homes.
Tam said the latest national modelling suggests Canada is on track to record 10,000 new cases a day by early December, "if we continue on the current pace."
--IANS
rs/
