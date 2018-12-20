France fines Uber 400,000 euros over 2016 data breach exposing clients info

France's data protection agency said Thursday that it had fined the US ride-hailing group 400,000 euros ($460,000) over a that exposed the of some 57 million clients and drivers worldwide.

drew the wrath of users and regulators after the company waited a year before revealing in November 2017 that hackers had infiltrated its systems.

The said the breach would have been prevented "if certain elementary security measures had been in place." has already paid $148 million to US authorities to avoid a potentially embarrassing court case, and vowed to improve its security efforts.

Last month, the Netherlands imposed a 600,000-euro fine over the breach and Britain ordered Uber to pay 385,000 pounds ($490,000).

The company, which is widely expected to launch a public stock offering next year, has been trying to burnish its reputation after a series of scandals over executive misconduct and its competitive practices.