France reports new daily record of over 500,000 Covid-19 cases

France's daily number of Covid-19 cases hit a new record after 501,635 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to data from the country's Public Health Agency.
The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care had fallen by 35 on Monday to 3,741 on Tuesday, but a further 364 deaths had been registered, showed the data on Tuesday. To date, the country has recorded a total of 102,086 deaths related to Covid-19 in hospitals.
The vaccine pass came into effect in France on Monday, and is now mandatory for people over the age of 16 years to enter public venues, Xinhua news agency reported.
Children between the age of 12 and 15 years are not obliged to have the vaccine pass, but must present a health pass, and from Monday can receive the booster vaccine.
Minister of Health, Olivier Veran told French news channel LCI on Tuesday that 9 million French citizens could lose the pass if they do not have the booster dose by February 15. As of this date, vaccination is considered complete if the booster dose has been received within 4 months of the second injection.
Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on January 20 that certain restrictions would be lifted in February. The wearing of masks outdoors will no longer be required outdoors from February 2 and nightclubs will re-open from February 16.
Also on Tuesday, Portugal reported 57,657 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 2,312,240 since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.
Portugal's death toll related to Covid-19 rose by 48 to 19,661. Currently, 2,320 people are hospitalised for complications from Covid-19, including 158 in intensive care.
--IANS
int/khz/
