French parliament votes to abolish national broadcasting licence fee

-
ALSO READ
How to renew your driving licence in Delhi: Check procedure and fee
French Open 2022: Five things that made it different from previous editions
RBI clears payment aggregator licence for Razorpay, PineLabs & Stripe
French Open: 18-yr-old Coco Gauff reaches first Grand Slam singles final
Nadal reaches French Open final again after injured Zverev withdraws
-
France will abolish its broadcasting licence fee, after the Senate approved a corresponding bill on the supplementary budget on Thursday evening.
The National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, had already approved the bill in the afternoon, dpa news agency reported.
Until the end of 2024, public broadcasting is to be financed by part of the value-added tax, among other things. For the period after that, the government must then present a separate plan for funding.
Currently, the annual licence fee in France is 138 ($141), due for all households that own a TV.
President Emmanuel Macron promised to scrap the fee during his last election campaign, to counteract the increased cost of living.
By approving the supplementary budget, parliament also gave the green light to some 10 billion to go towards fully nationalising indebted energy giant EDF, to facilitate major investments in nuclear power, among other things.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU