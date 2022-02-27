Russia closes airspace for Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania & Slovenia airlines

has closed its airspace for planes from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Slovenia, including transit flights, the country's Federal Agency for Air Transport announced on Sunday.

"Due to the unfriendly decisions of the aviation authorities of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, restrictions are being introduced on air carriers of these states and/or those registered there to operate flights to destinations on the territory of Russia, including transit flights through the airspace of Russia," it said.

The four countries earlier introduced restrictions on Russian air carriers. The Russian agency has said its response is in line with the law, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some European countries, including the UK, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Poland, have also decided to close their airspace to

