Russia closes airspace for Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania & Slovenia airlines

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
Germany to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger missile
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, US and Albania call for emergency UNSC meeting
-
Russia has closed its airspace for planes from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Slovenia, including transit flights, the country's Federal Agency for Air Transport announced on Sunday.
"Due to the unfriendly decisions of the aviation authorities of Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Estonia, restrictions are being introduced on air carriers of these states and/or those registered there to operate flights to destinations on the territory of Russia, including transit flights through the airspace of Russia," it said.
The four countries earlier introduced restrictions on Russian air carriers. The Russian agency has said its response is in line with the international law, Xinhua news agency reported.
Some European countries, including the UK, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Poland, have also decided to close their airspace to Russia.
--IANS
int/sks/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU