German companies urge the next government to step up on climate

-
ALSO READ
Merkel, Macron back efforts to improve WHO as meeting opens
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Germany: Leader of Merkel's party moves forward in bid for chancellor
Chancellor Merkel's party fends off far-right challenge in state vote
Environment minister says India committed to UNFCCC, Paris Agreement
-
Dozens of large German companies have urged the country's next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord.
In an open letter Monday, 69 companies said the next government needs to put Germany on a clear and reliable path to climate neutrality with a plan for doing so within its first 100 days in office.
The signatories included chemicals giant Bayer, steelmaker ThyssenKrupp and sportswear firm Puma.
The center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc in last month election. They are due to meet Monday with the environmentalist Greens party and the pro-business Free Democrats to discuss forming a coalition government.
Climate protection was the decisive topic in the federal election and the parties must place it at the top of their agenda in building the new federal government, said Michael Otto, board chairman of mail order company Otto Group and president of the Foundation 2 Degrees, which organized the letter.
Earlier this year, Merkel's government adopted a plan to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions to net zero' by 2045, five years earlier than previously planned.
But official figures show that Germany is slipping behind on its ambitions for cutting greenhouse gases, with 2021 emissions forecast to rebound sharply after a pandemic-related economic slump.
The foundation, which says its members have an annual turnover of about 1 trillion euros ($1.16 trillion) and employ more than five million people worldwide, wants the next government to support the rollout of renewable energy and enact a climate-friendly tax reform that includes a strengthened carbon pricing system to prevent investments in power-hungry industries going abroad.
Pointing toward the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow and Germany's presidency of the Group of Seven major economies next year, the companies said the government must also work to set international standards for the global financial system and climate-neutral products.
As businesses, we are prepared to fulfil our central role in climate action. We call upon the new German government to make the transformation to climate neutrality the central economic project of the coming legislative period, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU