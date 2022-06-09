German panel recommends prioritised vaccination after exposure to monkeypox

-
ALSO READ
WHO says monkeypox 'containable' as more govts start limited vaccinations
UK health security agency detects 71 new cases of viral monkeypox
US's first case of monkeypox in Massachusetts man who travelled to Canada
Monkeypox found in US and UK: What is it and should you be worried?
Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of Covid-19, says Joe Biden
-
Germany's independent vaccine advisory panel is recommending that shots against monkeypox be prioritised for people recently exposed to the virus that causes the disease.
The panel, known by its German acronym STIKO, circulated a draft recommendation Thursday in which it said that due to limited supply, the smallpox vaccine Imvanex should be made available first to people who were exposed to the virus in the previous 14 days.
Two shots should be given at least 28 days apart to people not previously vaccinated against smallpox, while a single dose is enough for those who had received a smallpox shot before, the advisory panel said. Monkeypox is a rare disease, related to the same virus family as smallpox.
The panel said that people at heightened risk of contracting monkeypox should be given second priority for the vaccine. This includes men who have sex with changing male partners; all of the more than 130 monkeypox cases in Germany so far have involved individuals in that group.
Staff in specialist laboratories who work with infectious samples that contain monkeypox may also belong to the high-risk category, it said.
STIKO's recommendations are not legally binding but usually followed by German authorities.
Health authorities in Europe, North America, Israel and Australia have identified more than 100 cases of monkeypox. The disease has long been endemic in Africa.
While the virus spreading outside of Africa has caused concern, experts believe the risk to the general public remains low.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU