Global campaign to ensure loss and damage not forgotten at COP27

Internationally renowned climate activist, Vanessa Nakate, and development charity Christian Aid are joining forces in a bold campaign bid to force the world's biggest polluters and governments to pay into a central loss and damage fund to help those disproportionately affected by the climate crisis.

With world leaders meeting at COP27 next month, the "Hack the Agenda" campaign is hijacking social media conversation around news stories, big business, the climate crisis and greenwashing in order to raise awareness about loss and damage.

Now the campaign is crashing the conversation around the resignation of the UK Prime Minister, using synthetic media technology to put Vanessa Nakate's voice into Liz Truss' mouth.

Nakate, from Uganda, warns: "I almost never hear leaders talk about the loss and damage caused by the climate crisis. We need to do everything we can to make sure this issue is moved up the agenda and ensure the demands for compensation from those of us on the frontlines are heard loud and clear."

The campaign, developed by creative agency Impero and shared by Greta Thunberg, is supported on social media and follows a year of unprecedented climate emergencies.

Pakistan has been devastated by floods, whilst East Africa is facing its worst drought in 40 years. The Institute for Environment and Development projects the economic cost of human-caused by 2030 alone to be $400 billion a year.

Despite the issue of loss and damage being recognised by the world leaders since 1992, only the Scottish government and Denmark have committed dedicated finances towards a loss and damage fund.

Without this fund, Christisn Aid warns those who are least responsible for the climate crisis will continue to suffer the greatest and are urging the people to back their petition.

Pete Moorey, Head of Campaigns and UK Advocacy, said: "Countries like the UK have done the most historically to cause the climate crisis, but it is the most vulnerable communities globally that are facing the gravest consequences. By creating an climate fund, paid into by the biggest polluters, we can tackle the damage caused by the climate crisis and help people build a life free from poverty and injustice."

Alastair Mills, Joint Executive Creative Director at Impero, added: "It's been slipping off the agenda for too long. From Coca-Cola announcing its farcical sponsorship of COP27 to the devastating floods in Pakistan, we'll be putting loss and damage at the heart of the conversation and ensuring it doesn't get ignored."

