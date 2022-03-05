Global Covid caseload rises to 443.4 million, fatalities at 5.98 million

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
India administers over 1.75 billion vaccines against coronavirus so far
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
-
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 443.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.98 million and vaccinations to over 10.56 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 443,419,476 and 5,988,994, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,565,608,733.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,250,505 and 958,142, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,951,556 infections and 514,589 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,978,052 infections and 651,522 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (23,137,887), the UK (19,256,702), Russia (16,533,932), Germany (15,582,674), Turkey (14,293,828), Italy (12,948,859), Spain (11,100,428), Argentina (8,912,317), Iran (7,080,217), the Netherlands (6,747,269), Colombia (6,067,023), Poland (5,721,316), Indonesia (5,693,702), Mexico (5,544,644), Japan (5,277,655) and Ukraine (5,040,518), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (347,730), Mexico (319,296), Peru (210,744), the UK (162,582), Italy (155,609), Indonesia (149,596), France (140,144), Colombia (138,899), Iran (137,593), Argentina (126,390), Germany (123,865), Ukraine (112,459), Poland (112,336) and Spain (100,413).
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU