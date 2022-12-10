Gmail goes down for users globally, India too; app, desktop both affected

-
-
Gmail went down for users, including in India, on Saturday evening as most of them complained about mails not being delivered or being received.
According to website outage monitor portal Downdetector.com, most problems were related to receiving emails, apart from failed connections.
Both mobile app and desktop versions were affected across the world.
Several people took to Twitter to report problems with Gmail.
"Is Gmail Down for everyone or is there anything wrong with my accounts? I am not receiving any mail," tweeted one user.
Google was yet to comment on what caused this global outage.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 22:10 IST
