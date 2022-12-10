JUST IN
Musk's Twitter selling espresso machine, office fridge; bids start at $25
'Top Twitter execs interfered with US election before banning Trump'
Elton John quits Twitter due to misinformation, Elon Musk responds
Musk's title of world's richest person at risk after net worth dips $70 bn
FTX CEO secretly gave $27 mn to crypto news site The Block, its CEO
Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of Penguin Random House
27,000 Vivo phones held by DRI over suspected violations released
TotalEnergies walks away from stake in Russian gas producer Novatek
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says will testify to Congress over its fall
SpaceX puts 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Centre
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Bomb explodes at mall in Pakistan's Baluchistan ; 1 killed, 7 injured
Business Standard

Gmail goes down for users globally, India too; app, desktop both affected

Gmail went down for users, including in India, on Saturday evening as most of them complained about mails not being delivered or being received

Topics
Google gmail | email | Internet

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Gmail went down for users, including in India, on Saturday evening as most of them complained about mails not being delivered or being received.

According to website outage monitor portal Downdetector.com, most problems were related to receiving emails, apart from failed connections.

Both mobile app and desktop versions were affected across the world.

Several people took to Twitter to report problems with Gmail.

"Is Gmail Down for everyone or is there anything wrong with my accounts? I am not receiving any mail," tweeted one user.

Google was yet to comment on what caused this global outage.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google gmail

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 22:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.