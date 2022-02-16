Gold firms below 8-month high; investors keep tabs on Ukraine crisis

By Bharat Gautam

(Reuters) - ticked higher as the slid on Wednesday, after safe-haven bullion retreated from an eight-month high in the previous session on easing fears of a Russian invasion of

Spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,856.83 per ounce by 0836 GMT. U.S. gold futures were nearly steady at $1,857.80.

touched their highest level since June last year on Tuesday, before reversing course to close almost 1% lower.

Asian shares rallied after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises. [MKTS/GLOB]

Looking ahead, the more fungible is the preferred safe haven to gold among core investors and could fall on any further de-escalation in the crisis, prompting a rally in gold and vice-versa, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

The dipped slightly on Wednesday, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

British consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month, reinforcing the chances that the Bank of England will raise interest rates for a third meeting in a row.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its tightening cycle in March with a 25 basis-point interest rate hike, a Reuters poll found, but a growing minority says it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation.

"Besides weekly momentum indicators and buying the 'dip' indicating that the path of least resistance is higher, most traders do expect higher volatility to be a main-stay of gold going forth as rumours and market whispers increase," Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.8% to $23.53 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.3% to $1,028.28, and palladium climbed 1.7% to $2,286.52.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jason Neely)

