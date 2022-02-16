Gold slips further away from 8-month high as Ukraine tensions ease

(Reuters) - slipped on Wednesday, pulling further away from an eight-month peak scaled in the previous session, as signs of a slight de-escalation in the Russia- standoff diminished the appeal of safe havens.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.91 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,852.40.

* had rallied to their highest since June last year on Tuesday, buoyed by safe-haven demand, before giving up all those gains on news indicating some easing in Russia- tensions.

* Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe rebounded on Tuesday, while oil prices fell after indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussion with the West.[MKTS/GLOB]

* U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital outpatient care and goods such as food and motor vehicles, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year.

* British inflation is on track to peak at a 30-year high of over 7% in April, but differences in forecasts for energy prices and wages mean private-sector economists and the Bank of England are split over what happens next.

* Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.30 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.4% to $1,021.92, while palladium rose 0.3% to $2,253.66.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China PPI, CPI YY Jan

0700 UK CPI YY Jan

1330 US Retail Sales MM Jan

1415 US Industrial Production MM Jan

1900 US Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its Jan. 25-26 policy meeting

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)