Gold firms in narrow range as dollar backs off further from two-decade high

-
ALSO READ
Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on US Fed rate-hike prospects
Gold gains as US Treasury yields dip from one-month highs as dollar firm
Golds ticks up as dip in US yields loosens dollar's grip; palladium up 3%
Dollar slides for 2nd day after weak US data, Fed's cautious rate comments
What are Treasury Bills or T-Bills?
-
By Swati Verma
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up in a range-bound trade on Tuesday a slide in U.S. dollar helped bullion recover slightly from last session's 3-1/2 month lows, but the sentiment remained negative.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,829.39 per ounce by 1021 GMT, trading in a narrow $10 range. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $1,828.
"Gold is behaving less like an arrow and more like a feather. It's drifting a little this way, and a little that way on the winds that drive markets," independent analyst Ross Norman said.
The dollar is off this morning and the U.S. Treasury yields below 3% have given a bit of an uplift to gold, Norman said, adding that "it's an encouraging move but doesn't confirm a shift in the sentiment." [US/]
Gold prices dipped to as low as $1,786.60 an ounce on Monday pressured by a sturdy dollar, but bullion has since recovered as the greenback backed off from two-decade highs. [USD/]
Reflecting investor sentiment in gold, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, extended their decline and are at their lowest level since early March. [GOL/ETF]
Bullion has come under pressure from advances in the dollar and as Treasury yields climbed on hopes of faster U.S. rate hikes, discouraging investing in gold, which does not bear any interest. [US/]
In other metals, spot silver rose 0.8% to $21.77 per ounce, moving further away from its weakest level since July 2020 hit on Friday.
"Silver is likely also to remain under a cloud," StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said in a note, adding that silver can be vulnerable to very sharp moves, especially when there is a short-covering rally involved.
Platinum rose 0.5% to $950.33 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,029.73.
(Reporting by Swati Verma and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU