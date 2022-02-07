Gold gains as inflation worries outweigh higher yields

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices gain as inflation worries outweigh higher yields
What is digital gold and what are pros and cons of investing in it?
Gold demand in India back to pre-Covid levels in September quarter: WGC
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
-
Gold prices hit a more than one-week peak on Monday, as inflationary pressures due to surging oil prices helped cushion the impact of a U.S. Treasury yield rally after an upbeat jobs report, while a drop in equities also boosted bullion's appeal.
Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,810.85 per ounce by 0724 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 27 at $1,814.91 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% to $1,811.70.
"The largest component of inflation currently, beyond the supply chain issues, is oil prices. And this is a problem no matter how high you move interest rates," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
"Gold is getting a little bit defensive, realizing that we could be in this state for hyperinflation."
Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude LCOc1 touching its highest since October 2014. O/R
Limiting gold's gains, the dollar firmed, while yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries stayed close to their highest levels since December 2019 hit on Friday.
U.S. inflation data for January is due on Thursday and strong data could further fuel Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates after the U.S. employment report showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 467,000 jobs last month.
After the U.S. jobs data, the market is pricing in more than five rate hikes at the moment and this week's inflation data will provide further cues on this, said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.
Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, yet rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Lingering tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine also supported gold.
Elsewhere, silver rose 1.2% to $22.74 per ounce, platinum XPT= was steady at $1,023.52, and palladium XPD= rose 0.7% to $2,301.19.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU