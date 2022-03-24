Gold hits over one-week high on Ukraine crisis, soaring inflation

By Brijesh Patel
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a more than one-week high on Thursday as its safe-haven appeal was lifted by concerns over soaring inflation and uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine.
Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,958.75 per ounce by 10:23 a.m. ET (1423 GMT, its highest since March 14. U.S. gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,954.80.
"The very strong underlying inflationary pressures continue to be the main supportive fundamental factor driving the gold price. There are other ancillary factors, most notably, the war in Ukraine," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
Last week, the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points, and since then top Fed policymakers have batted for a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year to fight rising inflation.
"Even the idea of a rising interest rate environment nipping at the heels of the gold market is not enough to offset the positive pressures that we're seeing from the inflationary tilt. We believe that the Fed remains behind the curve," Meger added.
Gold, which pays no interest, tends to lose its appeal when interest rates rise, but the rising conflict in Ukraine and a spike in oil prices adding to existing inflationary pressures have put a floor under gold prices, analysts said.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to its highest since February 2021 on Wednesday. [GOL/ETF]
With bullion-backed ETF's elevated, "gold could well attract more suitors if stagflation risks become more amplified over the near term," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet European allies at a special NATO summit on Thursday amid a dispute over whether to impose further energy sanctions on Russia.
Silver climbed 2.3% to $25.65 per ounce, platinum inched up 0.1% to $1,021.38, and palladium was steady at $2,512.03.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU