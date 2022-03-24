Gold prices steady as Ukraine concerns offset rate hike bets

-
ALSO READ
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
How can investors benefit from putting their money in silver?
Gold rates unchanged today at Rs 47,840 per 10 gram; silver Rs 61,600 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,270 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 67,100 a kg
-
By Bharat Gautam
(Reuters) - Gold struggled for direction on Thursday as safe-haven support from the Russian invasion of Ukraine was countered by signs that U.S. Federal Reserve officials could act more aggressively to tame inflation.
Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,945.56 per ounce by 1026 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% at $1,943.10.
"Gold's upside is severely capped by the Fed's aggressive bias towards rate hikes, though the precious metal remains well-supported by persistent fears over the Russia-Ukraine war's global implications," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Last week, the U.S central bank raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points, disappointing sections of the market that had priced in a larger move. Top Fed policymakers have since batted for a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year to bring down soaring inflation.
That has propped up the dollar and yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note, pressuring greenback-priced, zero-yield gold. [USD/] [US/]
With bullion-backed exchange-traded funds elevated, "gold could well attract more suitors who hold to the precious metal as a safe haven and an inflation-hedge, especially if stagflation risks become more amplified over the near term," Tan said. [GOL/ETF]
Meanwhile, Britain and its western allies will examine whether more can be done to prevent President Vladimir Putin from accessing Russia's gold reserves, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Russian central bank reserves are probably not actively traded, said Bernard Dahdah, an analyst at Natixis.
However, in theory, a move like that would withdraw some gold from the market, likely reducing liquidity and potentially helping gold prices, Dahdah said.
Spot silver was steady at $25.07 per ounce, platinum fell 0.8% to $1,012.49, and palladium dipped 0.3% to $2,504.70.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU