Gold prices fall 1% after strong US jobs data, firmer dollar

-
ALSO READ
How can investors benefit from putting their money in silver?
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
Gold rallies Rs 1,202; silver jumps Rs 2,148 amid geopolitical risks
Gold prices climb Rs 398; silver zooms Rs 1,033 on global cues
Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg
-
By Seher Dareen
(Reuters) - Gold retreated on Friday and was set to post a weekly decline after robust U.S. jobs data drove the dollar higher and bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would aggressively raise rates.
Spot gold XAU= fell 0.7% to $1,924.16 per ounce by 10:44 a.m. ET (1444) GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 dropped 1.3% to
$1,928.00.
Bullion was en route to post a drop of 1.7% for the week.
U.S. job data showed the unemployment rate falling to a new two-year low of 3.6% and wages re-accelerating, positioning the Fed to raise interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points in May. (Full Story) FEDWATCH
The data powered gains in benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR and the dollar .DXY, making gold less appealing for overseas buyers. US/
Expectations for a rate hike are driving gold lower, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, as that would translate into higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
However, he added that "(Fed) policy has a long way to go to be even neutral... and gold is going to continue to be fairly firm."
Meanwhile, negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war between Russia and Ukraine were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks. (Full Story)
"While geopolitical crises do not last forever, we expect the secondary impacts of the Russia-Ukraine crisis to provide a strong level of support for gold prices this year," ANZ said in a note.
Platinum XPT= rose 0.7% to $989.79, while palladium XPD= gained 1.4% to $2,292.52. However, both metals were on course for a fourth consecutive weekly loss.
"In the near term we could see a tighter environment in precious group metals, particularly palladium," Melek said, highlighting a possible "erosion of availability from Russian sources."
Elsewhere, silver XAG= 0.61% to $24.62 per ounce, down 3.3% for the week.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU