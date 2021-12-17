Gold prices climb Rs 398; silver zooms Rs 1,033 on global cues

Gold price in the national capital on Friday rallied by Rs 398 to Rs 47,762 per 10 gram reflecting gains in precious metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 47,364 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 1,033 to Rs 61,147 per kg from Rs 60,114 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.62 per ounce.

" traded higher with spot at COMEX trading over half a per cent up at USD 1,808 per ounce on Friday. rallied supported by weaker dollar and plunge in US bond yields," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)