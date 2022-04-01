Oil benchmarks on course for biggest weekly losses in 2 years

-
ALSO READ
Brent rises to $85 as energy crisis stokes demand before winter
Analysts caution against betting on crude-dependent chemical stocks
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Brent crude breaches $111 mark, highest in 8 yrs, amid Ukraine war
Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs US call to boost output; Brent crude past $80
-
By Shadia Nasralla
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped in and out of negative territory on Friday ahead of a meeting of International Energy Agency (IEA) member nations set to discuss a release of emergency oil reserves alongside a huge planned release by the United States.
The benchmark Brent and WTI contracts were both on course for their biggest weekly falls in two years at 13% and 12%, respectively.
Brent crude futures were down 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $104.65 a barrel by 1055 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $99.91.
On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a release of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months, starting in May, the largest release ever from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Members of the IEA are scheduled to meet at 1200 GMT on Friday to discuss a further emergency oil release.
Oil prices could reverse course, however, if the release is scaled back or delayed or if delivered volumes are less than those mentioned by the White House, consultancy Eurasia Group said in a note.
OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, on Thursday stuck with plans for an increase of 432,000 bpd to their May output target despite Western pressure to add more.
"The looming flood of U.S. barrels does not change the fact that the market will struggle to find enough supply in the coming months," PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.
"The U.S. release pales in comparison to expectations that 3 million bpd of Russian oil will be shut in as sanctions bite and buyers spurn purchases."
In a sign of bearish signal for demand, China's commercial hub of Shanghai ground to a halt on Friday after the government locked down most of the city's 26 million residents aiming to stop the spread of COVID-19.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Isabel Kua in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU