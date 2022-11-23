JUST IN
US Dollar steadies as China tightens Covid-19 curbs, bitcoin under pressure
Global shares shake off China Covid-19 curbs, but investors stay cautious
Dollar retreats after overnight rally as China's Covid fears mount
Dollar gains, stocks slip after hawkish remarks from US Fed officials
Lula da Silva's efforts to boost spending in Brazil rattles markets
Dollar bounces as US economy sends mixed signals; sterling slips
ECB warns of financial stability risks in euro area, warns of recession
Asian stocks mixed, dollar finds footing as traders assess Fed outlook
Oil falls as geopolitical tensions ease, China Covid concerns return
Global stocks slip, dollar steady as US retail sales tip Fed outlook
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Iran to close all schools in Tehran for a day because of high air pollution
Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now: Elon Musk takes a dig at trolls
Business Standard

Gold prices flat as market awaits Fed minutes for rate-hike path

Spot gold was flat at $1,739.90 per ounce by 0121 GMT

Topics
Gold Prices | Fed rates | Fed rate hike

Reuters 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as investors held back from making big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes, which could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was flat at $1,739.90 per ounce by 0121 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,741.60.

"There is some nervousness in the market ahead of the Fed minutes," said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

Market participants are awaiting the minutes of Fed's Nov. 1-2 policy meeting due at 1900 GMT. U.S. durable goods data and weekly initial jobless claims are also on the radar.

At the beginning of this month, the U.S. central bank delivered a fourth consecutive 75 basis-point rate hike to tame inflation in what has become the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years.

The Fed may need to raise interest rates to a higher level and hold them there for longer in order to successfully moderate consumer demand and bring down high inflation, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Tuesday.

Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.

"In the near term, expect gold prices to work a bit higher from here into year-end because I see the dollar weakening some more and we are very close to peaking out on inflation and interest rates," Meir said.

Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 79% chance of 50-basis point hike in the December meeting.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.10% to 906.93 tonnes on Tuesday from 906.06 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF]

Spot silver eased 0.3% to $21.01 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $992.62, while palladium fell 0.2% to $1,857.30.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 08:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.