Lula da Silva's efforts to boost spending in Brazil rattles markets

On the campaign trail, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva promised to sustain a massive welfare programme, increase the minimum wage and boost health and education spending. Now, Brazil's president-elect is trying to make good on those pledges -- and are showing concern.

Da Silva's transition team on Wednesday night presented Congress with an outline of a proposal to skirt a constitutionally imposed spending cap by creating a carve-out for welfare. Then, at the climate talks in Egypt on Thursday, he reiterated that he pays little heed to whether his plans to lead a socially responsible government might cause jittery speculators to sell off.

When trading opened on Thursday, Brazil's currency slid to its weakest level against the dollar since July and the benchmark Bovespa stock index fell more than 2.5 per cent, before trimming losses hours later. have begun pricing in interest-rate hikes next year rather than cuts, as da Silva's proposal "confirmed (fiscal) risk that before was just a rumour," said Srgio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

Several times, da Silva has said market reactions appear overblown and claimed that are holding him to a different standard than incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro. He has pointed to his record of generating inclusive growth while adhering to fiscal responsibility during his prior two presidential terms, from 2003 to 2010.

But the current state of the Brazilian and global economies stands in stark contrast to the heady days of the commodities super cycle, and da Silva has much less room to maneuver. In his final year in office, more than 21 per cent of his executive branch's budget was discretionary, versus just 6.3 per cent in 2023, according to a congressional report on next year's budget.

Investors' scepticism of his leftist Workers' Party's commitment to fiscal restraint has been reignited by the 2023 spending proposal, da Silva's comments and his possible finance minister picks, which have been floated in Brazilian news outlets.

"It is hard to see any positive points, I only see problems," Zeina Latif, an economist at consulting firm Gibraltar, said about the spending proposal. She added that she regrets technocrats were not involved in its development. "It is a purely political conversation, without expertise, without commitment to pass any reforms, just asking to spend more," Latif said.

The budget does not include funding to maintain the Aid welfare programme at its monthly 600 reais (USD 110) level. Under the terms of the proposed constitutional amendment, the entirety of the programme -- estimated to cost 175 billion reais (USD 32 billion) -- would be excluded from the spending cap. A further 18 billion reais would go to families with young children, who stand to receive an additional 150 reais a month.

The market had been anticipating a deficit next year, but at a level roughly half that which is being proposed, said Latif, who also criticised Bolsonaro's repeated use of constitutional amendments to get around the cap.

Some of da Silva's comments have triggered wary . On November 10, he delivered an impassioned speech in the capital, Brasilia, vowing to prioritise the fight against hunger regardless of market concerns.

"If when I finish this mandate, every Brazilian has had coffee, lunch and dinner again, I will have fulfilled the mission of my life," he said, as his voice choked up. He then criticised the market's fixation on fiscal discipline, and said the time had come for a "new paradigm". That day, the currency shed nearly 4 per cent of its value against the dollar.

"There is no point thinking only about fiscal responsibility, because we have to start thinking about social responsibility," da Silva said on Thursday. He added that the spending cap takes money away from health, education, technology and culture.

"Ah, but if I say that, the stock exchange is going to fall, the dollar will rise," he continued. "Have patience. Because the dollar does not rise and the stock exchange does not fall because of serious people, but rather because of speculators."



Da Silva's proposal will have to pass both chambers of Congress before year's end in order to go into effect in 2023. The Senate's president, Rodrigo Pacheco, who travelled to Egypt along with da Silva, has said he supports removing the welfare programme from the spending cap.

Economists say da Silva's first term, from 2003 to 2006, was marked by fiscal responsibility, even as his policies lifted tens of millions of people from poverty. Spending increased in his second term, in response to the 2007-2008 global financial crisis.

Fears mostly stem from the tenure of his hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff, also from the Workers' Party. During her two terms as president, she continued and expanded da Silva's measures, and Latin America's biggest plunged into its worst recession in a century.

Rousseff was eventually impeached for breaking fiscal responsibility laws. The spending cap was introduced in 2016 by her successor to regain market confidence.

"People look at Lula as if he were Dilma," Brazilian economist and Johns Hopkins University professor Monica de Bolle remarked, referring to da Silva by his nickname. "But Dilma did not listen to anyone. Lula is the exact opposite: He is a political animal, not a technocrat. More than anything, Lula is very pragmatic."



Da Silva's pick for vice president speaks to this approach: Geraldo Alckmin, a centre-right former rival, was a three-term governor of Sao Paulo state, Brazil's economic powerhouse.

Henrique Meirelles, a former central bank president and finance minister who was the most outspoken advocate for creating the spending cap, has also backed da Silva's effort to secure permission for additional expenses to cover continued welfare aid.

"There is no contradiction between fiscal responsibility and social responsibility," Meirelles said on Thursday on Twitter. "Fiscal responsibility permits sustainability (of public spending). President-elect Lula governed with a lot of success, following that line, and I believe he will follow that line again.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)