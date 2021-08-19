Goldman Sachs to buy NN group's investment arm for $1.98 billion

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs to hire over 2,000 people by 2023 for Hyderabad office
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
UK economy set to grow faster than the US this year: Goldman Sachs
Covid: Goldman Sachs tells US bankers to disclose vaccination status
Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise
-
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - NN Group said on Thursday Goldman Sachs will buy NNIP, the Dutch insurer's investment arm, for 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in the biggest acquisition by the American firm since David Solomon became chief executive in 2018.
The deal is part of Solomon's strategy of making the bank's revenue stream less reliant on earnings from global markets and advising on deals.
Additionally, the companies said they will enter a 10-year strategic partnership under which Goldman will provide the Dutch firm asset management services, the companies said in separate statements.
NN said the sale will improve its Solvency II ratio by 17 percentage points.
($1 = 0.8565 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU