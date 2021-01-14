Unilever gets vaccine partnership offers as it plots worker safety strategy

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese vaccine shows promise in animal tests
Coronavirus vaccine update: 20 mn Americans may get vaccine by December-end
-
By Martinne Geller
LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever is strongly encouraging employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible and floated the idea that it could buy shots to share with people in poorer countries.
"There are one or two countries in the developing world, where the public purse is not so strong and they have approached us on a "buy two, keep one" basis," Unilever Chief Executive Alan Jope told Reuters on Wednesday in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.
"So imagine in a country where we purchase 200,000 vaccine doses, we donate 100,000 to public efforts and we use the rest for our employees and their families."
He did not give further details. Emerging markets contribute about 60% of Unilever's revenue.
Costing as much as $19.50 per dose, 200,000 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech could cost nearly $4 million.
More broadly, Unilever is "strongly encouraging" its workers to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them.
"We want to make sure that vaccine hesitancy is not alive and well in Unilever," Jope said.
Jope, whose company is one of Britain's biggest, said that the maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry's ice cream would do what it can to make vaccines available to its workers, but "in a very principled way."
"I don't want any of my employees to be jumping the queue on frontline medical workers or vulnerable people," he said.
For employees who decline the vaccine, rapid testing could be used to keep workplaces safe.
"We will not be mandating vaccines for anyone. We don't believe that is right," he said.
Unilever's office workers will be largely working from home during the current first quarter and then moving to a hybrid model where workers split their time between the office and home.
"We anticipate never going back to five days a week in the office, that seems very old-fashioned now," Jope said.
Unilever is testing a four-day work week this year in New Zealand. The company said it was giving the trial a year before assessing it.
For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next
To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php
(Additional reporting by Keith Weir in London and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU