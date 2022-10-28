JUST IN
Business Standard

Growth in Asia-Pacific region to slow down in 2022, 2023, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report released on Friday that economic growth in the Asia and Pacific region is expected to slow down in 2022 and 2023

Asia-Pacific | economic growth | International Monetary Fund

IANS  |  Singapore 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report released on Friday that economic growth in the Asia and Pacific region is expected to slow down in 2022 and 2023.

This reflects headwinds from several aspects, including global financial tightening and the Russia-Ukraine war, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

Asia's strong economic rebound early this year is losing momentum, with a weaker-than-expected second quarter, said the IMF.

It cut growth forecasts for Asia and the Pacific to 4 per cent this year and 4.3 per cent next year, down by 0.9 and 0.8 percentage points, respectively, compared to the April forecasts.

The levels in April's outlook were well below the 5.5 per cent average over the last two decades.

However, Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, believed that "Asia remains a relative bright spot in an increasingly dimming global economy".

The report said that the US Federal Reserve has become much more aggressive in tightening its monetary policy as the American inflation remains stubbornly high. This has translated into tighter financial conditions for Asia.

Most but not all countries in Asia have seen a deterioration of their terms of trade, and this has been an important factor behind currency depreciations so far this year, it said.

Srinivasan said that for policymakers, further tightening of monetary policy will be required to ensure that inflation returns to target and inflation expectations remain well anchored.

He also suggested that fiscal consolidation is needed to stabilize public debt and support the monetary policy stance.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 14:48 IST

