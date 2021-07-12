Haitian arrested as alleged tie to assassination masterminds: Police chief

-
ALSO READ
Colombia describes travel by suspects in Haiti's president assassination
Haiti's interim PM confirms request for deployment of US troops in country
4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested: Haiti's police chief
Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home
Haiti security forces battle president's killers, amid fears of chaos
-
Haiti's police chief announced Sunday that officers have arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Mose.
Police chief Lon Charles identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, without giving any personal information about him.
Charles said officers found several items at the man's house, including a hat emblazoned with the logo of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence with unidentified people.
It was not immediately clear if the man had an attorney.
Charles said a total of 26 Colombians are suspected in the killing of the president before dawn Wednesday. Eighteen of them have been arrested, along with three Haitians. He said five of the suspects are still at large and at least three have been killed.
The chief said police are working with high-ranking Colombian officials to identify details of the alleged plot, including when the suspects left Colombia and who paid for their tickets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU