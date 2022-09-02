Health ministers of WHO South-East Asia Region to discuss priority issues

-
ALSO READ
Govt has taken multiple steps to increase availability of doctors
Fortis launches workplace mental health programme to deal with distress
Pandemic, Ukraine conflict affecting mental health of millions, warns WHO
1 in 8 people globally live with mental disorder: WHO
17 states elected into UN Economic and Social Council for 3-yr term
-
WHO officials and ministers from south-east region will meet for a week-long programme starting Monday to discuss various health-related issues such as battling pandemic-like threats, universal health coverage, and addressing mental health issues through primary care.
The 75th Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia, the annual governing body meeting of the World Health Organization in the region, being hosted by Bhutan this year, will be held from September 5 to 9.
Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia, officials from WHO headquarters, senior officials from health ministries of member countries, representatives of UN agencies, partners, donors, and members of civil society, will be participating in the meeting, a WHO statement said.
The meeting will discuss progress for ending noncommunicable diseases and TB, how to accelerate elimination of cervical cancer and strengthen the health workforce education and training, said the highest decision making body of WHO in the region.
It will also review the progress made on the resolutions adopted at previous regional committee sessions including the regional plan of action for healthy environments for healthier populations, plan to address malnutrition, ending preventable maternal, newborn, and child mortality, elimination of measles and rubella by 2023, and strengthening emergency medical teams, the statement said.
Home to one-fourth of the global population, the region has been focusing efforts around eight regional flagship priorities since 2014.
These are: elimination of measles and rubella by 2023, addressing non-communicable diseases through multi-sectoral policies and plans, accelerate reduction of maternal, neonatal and under-five mortality, advance universal health coverage, reverse antimicrobial resistance, scale-up emergency risk management capacities, eliminate neglected tropical diseases, and end TB.
The regional priorities are in sync with Sustainable Development Goals for health.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time that the Regional Committee session is being held in-person.
The last two annual meetings hosted by Nepal in 2021, and Thailand in 2020 were virtual.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU