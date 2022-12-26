JUST IN
Heavy snow in Japan kills 17; dozens injured, homes left without power
N Korean hackers steal NFTs using nearly 500 phishing domains: Report
South Korea fires warning shots after drones from North cross border
47 Chinese military aircrafts enter air defence zone, claims Taiwan
About 24 mn people over age 60 yet to receive first Covid jab in China
Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda set to take oath as Nepal's new PM today
Luck is the greatest superpower, Twitter CEO Elon Musk responds to user
Covid or common cold? What to do if you have symptoms this Christmas
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hrs to display force
South Korea's new Covid-19 cases fall below 30,000 due to fewer tests
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
N Korean hackers steal NFTs using nearly 500 phishing domains: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Heavy snow in Japan kills 17; dozens injured, homes left without power

Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services

Topics
snowfall | Japan | power

AP  |  Tokyo 

snowfall, winter, cold
Representative Image

Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday.

Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.

Municipal offices in the snow-hit regions urged residents to use caution during snow removal activity and not to work alone.

The disaster management agency said a woman in her 70s was found dead buried underneath a thick pile of rooftop snow that suddenly fell on her in Yamagata prefecture's Nagai City, about 300 kilometers (180 miles) north of Tokyo, where snow piled up higher than 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) Saturday.

In Niigata, known for rice growing, some makers of mochi, or sticky rice cakes that are staple for New Year clebration meals, said there have been delivery delays and their mochi may not reach their customers in time.

Many parts of northeastern Japan reported three times their average snowfall for the season.

Heavy snow knocked down an electric power transmission tower in Japan's northernmost main island, leaving about 20,000 homes without power on Christmas morning, though electricity was restored in most areas later that day, according to the economy and industry ministry.

Dozens of trains and flights were also suspended in northern Japan through Sunday, but services have since mostly resumed, according to the transportation ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on snowfall

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 14:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.