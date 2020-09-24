Hundreds of migrants reach United Kingdom in record month of crossings

-
ALSO READ
UK seeks French muscle to stop migrants from crossing English Channel
UK govt steps up efforts to stop wave of migrants crossing channel
UK appoints 'threat commander' as more migrants cross Channel on boats
No details on migrant labourers, despite circular asking for it, shows RTI
SC comes to the rescue of stranded migrant workers: Know details
-
Hundreds of migrants have taken advantage of the warm weather and calm seas in the English Channel to reach the UK in a flurry of small boat crossings, British officials said on Wednesday.
The Home Office said at least 393 people made the crossing aboard 26 boats on Tuesday.
The Press Association news agency reported that this brings the number of migrants who arrived in Britain in September to at least 1,880 - roughly the same number believed to have crossed the Channel in the whole of 2019.
Dozens of men, women and children picked up by border control vessels were seen arriving in Dover harbor on the southern English coast, and many had to line up before they were allowed to disembark because of the large number of arrivals.
Bella Sankey, director of humanitarian charity Detention Action, said it has been the busiest month for the crossings on record. She added that British Home Secretary Priti Patel's pledge to make Channel crossings unviable now lies in tatters. Dan O'Mahoney, the government's newly-appointed Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, met with the French ambassador on Tuesday to discuss the crisis.
Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either stowed in trucks or on ferries. Many appear to have turned to small boats organized by smugglers during the coronavirus pandemic because virus restrictions have reduced traffic between France and Britain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU