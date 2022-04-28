Hungarian govt extends price cap on fuel and staple food till July 1

-
ALSO READ
Hungary PM Viktor Orban faces pressure to cut ties with Putin
Hungary ready to pay for Russian gas in rubles, says Viktor Orban
Modi discusses Ukraine with Hungary's Orban, Netherland's Rutte
Russia presses invasion to the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv
French go to the polls in first round of presidential election
-
The Hungarian government will extend the price caps on fuel and staple food until July 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on his Facebook page following a government meeting.
"Today we had to decide what to do (about the price caps), we decided to extend our price control measures in both cases, so both the price of fuel and the price of selected food products will remain unchanged until July 1," Orban said on Wednesday.
He added that fuel prices and petrol prices were rising across Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.
"In Hungary, the government is doing everything in its power to protect families from the consequences of rising prices," he said.
On January 12, the Prime Minister announced that the prices of granulated sugar, wheat flour, sunflower oil, pork thighs, chicken breast and 2.8 per cent milk would be limited from February 1 to May 1, 2022 due to high inflation. The prices of designated products in all stores were brought back to the level in October 2021.
The government also fixed the price of petrol and diesel per litre at 480 forints ($1.33) on November 15, 2021, and then extended the price cap from February 15 for three months until mid-May.
According to the latest official data, the inflation rate in Hungary stood at 8.5 per cent in March, well over the 3 per cent target set by the Hungarian National Bank (MNB). The bank originally forecast a 7.5-9.8 per cent inflation rate for this year. (1 Hungarian forint $0.0028).
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU