Hungary to remove most Covid-19 restrictions amid declining cases

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
India administers over 1.75 billion vaccines against coronavirus so far
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
-
Hungary will remove the majority of its restrictions introduced against the COVID-19 pandemic, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.
"The obligation to wear a mask will end next Monday," said Gulyas, adding that the wearing of masks will stay obligatory in social and health care institutions, Xinhua news agency reported.
He said that the government decided to remove the measures because the fifth wave of the pandemic was coming to an end.
The government also revoked the rule that allowed employers to make vaccination against the coronavirus compulsory, the minister added. The regulations concerning the vaccination certificate will also be canceled.
The government will maintain the "health emergency situation" in Hungary for fear of the risk of a possible sixth wave.
On Thursday, the country registered 3,862 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 1,796,982, according to official data.
In the past 24 hours, 77 people died from the disease, taking the cumulative death toll to 44,211 in the country. Currently, 3,120 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 126 on ventilators, the government's website said.
As of Thursday, 6,395,509 people had received at least the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU