I've asked 27 leaders of Europe, all are afraid: Ukraine President

-
ALSO READ
US, Ukraine share 'special' relations, says Zelensky after call with Biden
'Russian troops to stay near Ukrainian border amid NATO pressure'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects no conflict with Russia
Biden, Putin to talk over call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
Ukrainian Prez Zelensky, Antony Blinken discuss security situation
-
The Ukrainian president says Kiev has been left to fend for itself as NATO is "afraid" to give it any guarantees, RT reported.
"I asked them -- are you with us?" Volodymyr Zelensky said. "They answered that they are with us, but they don't want to take us into the alliance."
"I've asked 27 leaders of Europe, if Ukraine will be in NATO, I've asked them directly -- all are afraid and did not respond."
"We were left by ourselves. Who is ready to go to war for us? Honestly, I don't see anybody. Who is ready to give Ukraine guarantees of NATO membership? Honestly, everybody is afraid," the president added, RT reported.
Accusing the West of leaving Ukraine to face Moscow alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he was not afraid to negotiate an end to the Russian "invasion", but would need security guarantees to do so.
Speaking in the early hours of the morning from Kiev, Zelensky said he had reached out to "partners" in the West to tell them that Ukraine's fate was at stake.
In an address on Friday, Zelensky said he is open to talking about the possibility of a neutral status for Ukraine, but insisted that his country needs third-party guarantees, the report said.
"We are not not afraid of Russia, we are not afraid to talk with Russia, talk about everything: security guarantees for our country and a neutral status. But we are not in NATO now -- what security guarantees will we have? Which countries will give them?" he said, before adding that there should be talks to bring an end to the Russian military offensive.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that "neutral status and rejection of hosting (offensive) weapons systems" are Putin's "red lines" for Ukraine and that the ball was now in Kiev's court.
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU