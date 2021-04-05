Illegal content row: Russia extends punitive Twitter slowdown until May 15

-
ALSO READ
Russia joins India to seek alternative to microblogging titan Twitter
Chinese investor Shunwei Capital exits parent company of Twitter-clone Koo
Giving users more control can help build trust in tech: Facebook
'Follow our laws': Prasad tells social media firms amid row with Twitter
Twitter CEO Dorsey envisions app store for social media algorithms
-
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would extend a punitive slowdown of Twitter until May 15 though it acknowledged the U.S. social media company had speeded up deletion of banned content.
Moscow has traditionally taken a more hands-off role in policing the internet than neighbouring China. But as friction has grown this year over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, it has signalled a tougher line.
Russia has since March impeded the speed of Twitter for not removing content it deems illegal, and threatened to block it entirely. Photos and videos take longer to load for some users.
However, in a statement on Monday, state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Twitter had held talks with Russian authorities on April 1, resulting in an agreement to give it more time and a recognition that banned content was being deleted quicker.
On average, Twitter was removing illegal content within 81 hours of receiving a request, the watchdog said in statement. That is still much longer than the 24 hours demanded in law.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russian authorities have accused Twitter and others this year of failing to delete posts that Moscow said illegally urged children to take part in anti-Kremlin protests.
Roskomnadzor says it wants Twitter to delete content that contains child pornography, drug abuse information and calls for minors to commit suicide.
Twitter denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour, says its has a zero-tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation and prohibits the promotion of suicide or self-harm.
After Russia announced the move to slow down its traffic, Twitter said it was worried about the impact on free speech.
As well as Russia, major social media companies have been embroiled in an increasing number of disputes around the globe as governments seek to curb their power.
(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Maxim Rodionov, Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Cawthorne)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU