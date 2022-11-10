Imran Khan assassination bid: PTI to approach SC to register FIR: Report

Tehreek-e-Insaaf will be approaching the Supreme Court to register the FIR in the incident of attack on Imran Khan, reported The Nation.

The PTI senators, members of the National Assembly and members of the Provincial Assembly will be approaching the Supreme Court demanding the registration of FIR.

Former Prime Minister presided over a meeting with PTI. The meeting demanded an early election in all four provinces by dissolving the assemblies.

As per The Nation, the matters that were discussed in the meeting included the next phase of the Haqeeqi Azadi March and the country's overall political situation.

The meeting was also attended by formal federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Azam Swati, Umar Ayub, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Ijaz Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, and several other party leaders, The Nation reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, threatened to reveal the name of another military official, whom he says was party to the plot to assassinate him.

Khan's response came after a First Information Report (FIR) against the attempted assassination was registered on Monday, after the country's apex court issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Police, Geo News reported.

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued an order to the IG of Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar, to file the FIR of the gun attack on the PTI chief. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

However, termed the FIR filed by the Punjab province as "farcical" and added that his lawyers will soon put forward Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's position.

"On the issue of the farcical FIR, my lawyers will give my position. All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood & risen in support of my message of justice, freedom and national sovereignty," Imran Khan tweeted.

Imran Khan was shot on November 3 during his long march in Punjab Province's Wazirabad, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. Khan has since held the coalition government and Major General Naseer Faisal responsible for the attack.

After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)