JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Four living former US presidents deride Capitol breach by Trump supporters
Business Standard

US violence in pictures: Chaos as Trump supporters storm Capital Hill

Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol

Topics
US Capitol attack | US Capitol | Donald Trump

PTI & BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Trump supporters storm US Capitol
1 / 8
 

Thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Protesters clash with Capitol police

Protesters clash with Capitol police
2 / 8
 

The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

Lockdown

Lockdown
3 / 8
A protester is helped after getting pepper sprayed

Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations. President-elect Biden said he was shocked and sad to see the US has "come to such a dark moment".

Trump, who earlier encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol, urges them to abide by the law

Trump, who earlier encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol, urges them to abide by the law
4 / 8
President Donald Trump speaking at a rally, in Washington

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home," Trump said in a video message posted on Twitter. The micro blogging site later removed the video and some tweets in which Trump appeared to defend the actions of his supporters. Twitter also locked President Trump's account for 12 hours for the first time and warned that he could get kicked off permanently.

Four people dead

Four people dead
5 / 8
 

Washington DC Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in medical emergencies".

Mob try to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol

Mob try to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol
6 / 8
Trump’s first tweet following the Capitol breach urged protesters to “stay peaceful,” but fell short of telling them to vacate the building.

All the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers -- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- have expressed disgust after they were forced to take shelter at safe places as thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters at the US Capitol Building in Washington

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters at the US Capitol Building in Washington
7 / 8
 

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

Lawmakers evacuated to secure locations

Lawmakers evacuated to secure locations
8 / 8
People attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday

Protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the November 3 presidential election.Sheltering in Cannon (building), Congressman Khanna tweeted.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 07 2021. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.