US violence in pictures: Chaos as Trump supporters storm Capital Hill

Trump supporters storm US Capitol

1 / 8

Thousands of angry supporters of President stormed the and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Protesters clash with Capitol police

2 / 8

The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

Lockdown

3 / 8 A protester is helped after getting pepper sprayed

Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations. President-elect Biden said he was shocked and sad to see the US has "come to such a dark moment".

Trump, who earlier encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol, urges them to abide by the law

4 / 8 President speaking at a rally, in Washington

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home," Trump said in a video message posted on Twitter. The micro blogging site later removed the video and some tweets in which Trump appeared to defend the actions of his supporters. Twitter also locked President Trump's account for 12 hours for the first time and warned that he could get kicked off permanently.

Four people dead

5 / 8

Washington DC Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the Police, as well as three others who died in medical emergencies".

Mob try to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol

6 / 8 Trump’s first tweet following the Capitol breach urged protesters to “stay peaceful,” but fell short of telling them to vacate the building.

All the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers -- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- have expressed disgust after they were forced to take shelter at safe places as thousands of angry supporters of President stormed the

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters at the US Capitol Building in Washington

7 / 8

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

Lawmakers evacuated to secure locations

8 / 8 People attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday