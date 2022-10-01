JUST IN
India abstains from UNSC resolution on Russian annexation of Ukraine's land

India abstained on a draft resolution tabled in the UN Security Council by the US and Albania that condemns Russia's illegal referenda and annexation of four Ukrainian territories.

Russia Ukraine Conflict | India to UNSC

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

A file picture of UNSC
A file picture of UNSC

India abstained on a draft resolution tabled in the UN Security Council by the US and Albania that condemns Russia's illegal referenda and annexation of four Ukrainian territories and requires that Moscow withdraw troops from Ukraine immediately.

The 15-nation UN Security Council voted on the resolution tabled by the US and Albania that condemned Russia's illegal referenda and annexations of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The resolution failed to get adopted as Russia vetoed it. Of the 15-nation Council, 10 nations voted for the resolution and four nations abstained.

Russia announced that annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that any annexation of a State's territory by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the Principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned, Guterres has said.

It cannot be reconciled with the international legal framework. It stands against everything the international community is meant to stand for. It flouts the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations. It is a dangerous escalation. It has no place in the modern world. It must not be accepted, the UN chief said.

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 08:27 IST

`
