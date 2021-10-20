India-Lanka ties getting stronger and stronger: Prime Minister Modi

-
ALSO READ
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
Chinese FM Wang commends India's efforts to further BRICS cooperation
BRICS for partnership in strengthening agro-biodiversity for food security
Jaishankar to visit Tajikistan for SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meet
-
India-Sri Lanka ties are getting stronger and stronger across different sectors and this augurs well for the people of the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after meeting Lankan minister Namal Rajapaksa.
The two leaders met in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar where the prime minister inaugurated an international airport.
In a tweet, Rajapaksa said the greatest gift Sri Lanka received from India is Buddhism.
"We have always shared a close relationship between our nations and our people! It is the vision of HE President @GotabayaR & HE PM @narendramodi to strengthen this bond between our nations & our people," the Lankan Cabinet minister said.
Responding to Rajapaksa's tweet, Modi said, "Happy to have met you in Kushinagar, @RajapaksaNamal. India-Sri Lanka ties are getting stronger and stronger across different sectors. This augurs well for the people of our nations."
During his meeting with Modi, Rajapaksa also handed over the first copy of the English Sinhala and Tamil translations of the Bhagavad Gita to the prime minister.
"The translation of the sacred text was commissioned by HE @PresRajapaksa as symbol of our people to people friendship and our cultural similarities," the Lankan minister tweeted.
Responding to Rajapaksa's tweet, Modi said, "This is a great initiative undertaken by my friend, @PresRajapaksa (Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa). The teachings of Lord Buddha unite our nations and make our planet better."
Earlier, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla greeted the Sri Lankan delegation led by Cabinet Minister Rajapaksa with over 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries, carrying the Holy Buddha Relics for exposition.
Giving a push to the government's Buddhist tourism circuit initiative, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh and said a slew of measures are being taken to boost the country's aviation sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU