India's relations with China going through 'difficult phase': Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets Syrian FM, exchanges views on developments in UNSC
NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against MGF Developments
India, Slovenia discuss developments in Indo-Pacific, relations with EU
Tabreed officially partners with IFC to facilitate expansion in India
Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting opportunity to review progress: Jaishankar
-
India's relations with China was going through a "very difficult phase" after Beijing violated border agreements, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, underlining that the "state of the border will determine the state of the relationship".
Jaishankar, addressing the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 Panel Discussion here, said that there is a problem India is having with China
And the problem is that for 45 years there was peace, there was stable border management, there were no military casualties on the border from 1975, he said in response to a question from the host.
That changed because we had agreements with China not to bring military forces to the we call it the border but it's Line of Actual Control, and the Chinese violated those agreements, Jaishankar said.
He said that the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship, that's natural.
So obviously relations with China right now are going through a very difficult phase, the external affairs minister said, adding that India's relations with the West were quite decent even before June 2020.
The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.
The tension escalated following a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.
Jaishankar participated in a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific at the MSC which is aimed at extensively deliberating on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU