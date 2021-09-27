India to showcase its achievements, diversity at Dubai Expo: Officials

India will showcase its major achievements while simultaneously exhibiting the beauty of Indian art, culture and cuisine at the Expo 2020 that kicks off here on October 1, the Indian embassy said.

The 183-day event, which would culminate on March 31, 2022 will also make the world experience India's cultural diversity, ancient treasures, business achievements and leading opportunities with cutting-edge technologies at the Indian pavilion.

The India Pavilion is one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 and will feature an innovative kinetic faade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks.

"The world will experience the country's cultural diversity, ancient treasures, business achievements, and leading opportunities with cutting-edge technologies at the pavilion. It will showcase a modern India, high on technology while simultaneously exhibiting the beauty of Indian art, culture and cuisine during the 183 days that the event will run....," the statement said.

According to the agenda, 11 key themes will be represented at the pavilion, including climate and biodiversity, space, urban and rural development, tolerance and inclusivity, golden jubilee, knowledge and learning, travel and connectivity, global goals, health and wellness, food agriculture and livelihoods and water.

Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, will inaugurate the India Pavilion on October 1.

The Expo 2020 Dubai, delayed for a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, will now run from October 1 to March 31, 2022.

Visitors to the pavilion will also get a glimpse of Indian innovations in space technology, robotics, electric mobility, edu-tech, e-commerce, energy, cybersecurity, healthcare, cryptocurrency and blockchain.

ثمانية أعوام من العمل والتفاني، ولم تعُد تفصلنا سوى 5 أيام عن الترحيب بالعالم. هذا وقتنا!#إكسبو2020 #دبي #5_أيام_لننطلق



Eight years of dedication and now we are only 5 days away to welcoming the world. This is our time!#Expo2020 #Dubai #5DaysToGo pic.twitter.com/RGJMb7ayMk — Expo 2020 (@expo2020dubai) September 26, 2021

It is very clear that by sheer dint of our proportion of population, by our connections that we have here, we'll be the largest participant at the Dubai Expo, Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Developed as a mosaic of rotating panels, the pavilion will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis.

It represents the theme of India on the move' and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation. India will also use Expo's global platform to fortify its place in the world's fight against climate change.

This is a significant time in the history of both the countries, and Expo 2020 Dubai is a tremendous opportunity to cement the already flourishing ties further, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Deputy Commissioner General for India, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Showcasing the country's innovation potential and capabilities, an Indian Innovation Hub' has been developed to offer a platform for the budding innovators and startups to showcase their capabilities.

As the world's third largest start-up ecosystem, the India Innovation Hub', will be a platform for investors and consumers to experience the value offering and capacity for innovation of multiple Indian start-ups, daily.

"As the world's third largest creator of Unicorns, and with an ecosystem of over 50,000 recognised start-ups, the Innovation Hub is set to be one of the most exciting places to visit for anyone interested in experiencing future-oriented products and services, said Dr Puri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)