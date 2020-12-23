Indian American chief economist SP Kothari to leave SEC by end of January

-
ALSO READ
US long-term mortgage rates fall to record low for 15th time this year
Trump signs bill that could remove Chinese stocks from US markets
Citi Group receives domestic fund custody licence from Chinese regulator
Exclusive: Goldman money funds' liquidity buffer swells before US election
SEC approves New York Stock Exchange proposal to allow IPO alternative
-
Indian-American SP Kothari, who played a key role in raising the profile of Securities and Exchange Commission as its chief economist and director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA), would leave SEC by the end of January.
As Chief Economist, S P has raised the profile of the SEC, both domestically and internationally, on a range of topics affecting investors and our markets, including within the President's Working Group on Financial Markets, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, and the Financial Stability Board, said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton.
SP achieved this by providing that rare combination of sophisticated macroeconomic analysis and market pragmatism as well as a knack for making complicated economic and market commentary accessible to everyone, he said.
Kothari chaired the internal COVID-19 Market Monitoring Group, which was formed to assist the Commission and its various divisions and offices in developing Commission and staff analyses and actions related to the effects of COVID-19 on markets, issuers and investors.
It was also to assist in particular long-term Main Street investors, and responding to requests for information, analyses, and assistance from fellow regulators and other public sector partners on market matters arising from the effects of COVID-19.
Clayton said that Kothari's invaluable skills were on full display during the COVID-19 related market stress of March and April 2020, in his subsequent work leading Interconnectedness Initiative, and through his and the Division's many accomplishments.
Since joining the SEC in March 2019, Kothari led the Division's cadre of economists, data scientists, and other professionals in advancing the Commission's mission of protecting investors; maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets; and facilitating capital formation through sound economic analysis and rigorous data analytics, SEC said.
Under his leadership, DERA engaged across the entire range of the agency's mission areas, including rulemaking, examination, and enforcement.
Its multi-disciplinary analyses helped the Commission identify, analyze, and respond to economic and market issues, including those related to new financial products, investment and trading strategies, systemic risk, and fraud, SEC said.
I have been honoured to lead the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis over the last two years, said Kothari.
I am thankful for the Division's talented staff and the support of the Chairman and others at the Commission. Working with everyone here has been a great privilege and tremendously rewarding, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU