Inflation at its highest in 2 years in Pakistan, transport leads trend

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
Downbeat Indian consumers withhold spending amid pandemic, says RBI survey
Centre should be more into free-spending policies: Abhijit Banerjee
RBI policy action has to be nuanced; cannot be unidirectional: RBI Guv
-
Pakistan continues to reel under high inflation. The country's general inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) clocked in at 24-month peak of 13 per cent in January as prices of almost all commodities and utilities maintained a growing trend.
The sectors that posted double-digit growth in prices when compared to January 2021 included perishable and non-perishable food items, energy, transportation, clothing, restaurants and health, reported Dawn news.
While household and energy rates increased by 15.5 per cent, the transport sector led the inflationary trend with an increase of over 23 per cent, followed by 13 per cent and 14 per cent for perishable and non-perishable food items, restaurants and hotels 13 per cent and clothing 12 per cent.
This is the highest CPI inflation since January 2020 when it was 14.6 per cent.
The CPI inflation for urban population increased by 13 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.7 per cent in the previous month and 5 per cent in January 2021.
The CPI inflation for rural population was registered to have increased by 12.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.6 per cent in the previous month and 6.6 per cent in January 2021, reported Dawn news.
--IANS
int/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU