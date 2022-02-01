Oil posts biggest monthly gain in a year on tight supply, Ukraine tensions

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise
-
Oil prices rose on Monday to end January with their biggest monthly gain in a year, boosted by a supply shortage and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
The most-active Brent contract, for April delivery, traded 74 cents higher, or 0.8%, to settle at $89.26 per barrel. The front-month contract, for March delivery, which expired at the end of the session, rose $1.18, or 1.3%, to finish at $91.21.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.33, or 1.5%, to close at $88.15 a barrel.
The benchmarks recorded their highest levels since October 2014 on Friday, at $91.70 and $88.84, respectively, and their sixth straight weekly gain. They gained by about 17% this month, the most since February 2021.
Market analysts and Reuters sources widely expect OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, to keep to its policy of gradual production increases when it meets on Wednesday.
OPEC+ producers have raised their output by 400,000 barrels per day every month since August.
The "month-to-month supply increases of 400,000 bpd are either too immaterial for the market to appreciate and more importantly, not being completely fulfilled by the group," said Louise Dickson, Rystad Energy's senior oil markets analyst.
"The only short-term solution for balancing the supply-short oil market will therefore need to come from OPEC+, and steered by Saudi Arabia, the producer with the largest spare capacity."
However, OPEC's oil output in January has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found, highlighting some producers' struggle to pump more even as prices trade at a seven-year high.
Geopolitical tensions involving major oil producers Russia and the United Arab Emirates intensified in January.
The head of NATO said on Sunday that Europe needed to diversify its energy supplies as Britain warned it was "highly likely" that Russia was looking to invade Ukraine.
The market is also on alert over the Middle East after the UAE said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi as the Gulf state hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a first such visit.
(Graphic: Backwardation in the Brent forward curve, https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-OIL/lbvgnworkpq/chart_eikon.jpg)
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Noah Browning in London and Yuka Obayashi and Mohi Narayan in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jane Merriman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU